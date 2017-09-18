M.K. Gandhi Institute to Host Annual Gandhi Birthday Celebration, Open House

By Staff –

The M.K. Gandhi Institute for Non-Violence will host its annual Gandhi Birthday Celebration, celebrating Gandhi’s 148th birthday, on Oct. 1.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at 929 S. Plymouth Ave., during the institute’s annual open house.

According to officials, the occasion will also mark the organization’s decade of service in the Rochester community.

The institute has been located on South Plymouth Ave. for five years., in the Plymouth-Exchange neighborhood.

“While we work with thousands of adults each year, the focus of our programming is sharing principled non-violence practices with youth aged 12-24,” the institute stated in a press release. “Like Gandhi, we believe in nonviolence as a lifestyle that involves changes internally and interpersonally, as well as through structural and political change. That means that we must be the change we wish to see in the world. We are grateful to the many thousands of individuals and dozens of organizations in Rochester who we have worked with over the last decade.”

The organization has collaborated with local organizations, academic institutions, student, and committed peacemakers in the following areas: non-violence education, sustainability and environmental conservation, and the promotion of racial justice.

According to the institute, its mission is to equip people to use non-violence to create a sustainable and just world for all.

Pictures of the current house, through the past five years, will be on display during the event, there will also be house tours, inspirational speakers, dancing, music, and food.

Fun and games will also be available for all ages.

Visit http://www.gandhiinstitute.org/gandhi-house/ for additional information regarding the institute.

