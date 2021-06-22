M1X And Macs: Apple Tipped To Launch M1X Chip-Powered Macs This Year

WASHINGTON — U.S. tech giant Apple is expected to launch two MacBook Pro models and one Mac mini within the fourth quarter of this year, with all three machines fueled by the iPhone maker’s much-talked-about M1X chipset.

Media reports suggest that both the M1X MacBook Pro models, which can likely include a 14-inch and a 16-inch version, alongside a Mac mini, will be launched in late October or early November. The M1 is the first in a family of chips designed specifically for the Mac.

Since Apple announced its M1-running MacBook products in November last year, this prediction could hold merit, but a lot can happen in the coming months.

“M1 is by far the most powerful chip we’ve ever created, and combined with Big Sur, delivers mind-blowing performance, extraordinary battery life, and access to more software and apps than ever before,” Apple’s Chief Executive officer Tim Cook said.

From what’s known, both the M1X MacBook Pro models are expected to feature mini-LED screens a bit like the M1 iPad Pro.

Unfortunately, Apple has run into supply issues with this particular component. As a result, the Cupertino, California-headquartered firm has reportedly added another supplier to assist with production slowdowns to mitigate those problems.

Media reports have suggested that the supply of mini-LED displays was hindered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected its suppliers Foxconn and Wistron with factories in India.

Even then, Apple isn’t expected to start production of the new portable Macs until late 2021. However, since the Mac mini can’t be announced as a standalone product since it will deduct the spotlight from the MacBook Pro family, it’ll likely be unveiled alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch notebooks.

Customers expecting Apple to unveil a workstation featuring its own silicon will be highly disappointed, as reports state that the iMac Pro won’t be showcased at Apple’s upcoming event.

Apple reported record second-quarter earnings results for the quarter ended March 27, 2021, boosted by the pandemic. Apple reported $89.6 billion in revenues, a 54 percent growth year-over-year.

In addition, Mac sales were up 70 percent, which the company credited to the use of its own M1 chips for its Mac laptops instead of Intel processors.

Apple, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne, launched the original iMac in 1998. Apple has a market cap of $2.20 trillion as of June and is the world’s most valuable company by market cap.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Amrita Das)