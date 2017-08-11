MAMA Holds RCSD School Board Candidates’ Forum

By Staff –

The new Christian-based group “Movement for Anti-Racist Ministry and Action (MAMA)” held a forum for Rochester City School District School Board Candidates Thursday that focused on the hiring and retention of more teachers of color in the district.

The six candidates, current school board president Van White, vice president Cynthia Elliot, Sabrina Lamar, Cecelia Golden, Natalie Sheppard, and Beatriz LeBron participated in the forum.

There are presently three seats available on the board.

Candidates answered questions from the audience during the forum, and MAMA members asked each of the candidates whether they would be wiling to sign a pledge promising to hire more teachers of color, and to support “anti-racist professional education” for all RCSD personnel.

Each of the candidates obliged, with the exception of Elliott, who asked whether participants could simply give a “yes or no” response.

“Why can’t we just say yes or no?” she asked moderators.

Visit https://vimeo.com/229319571, https://vimeo.com/229317337, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5AlFIK6L2E&feature=youtu.be, or click on the images to view some of the candidates’ opening statements.

