Mammoth Funding Rounds For Israeli Businesses In August

The trend of blockbuster investment rounds for Israeli businesses continued in August as Israeli startups announced financing rounds cumulatively totaling $1.05 billion.

There were three that raised at least $100 million each, fewer than the seven reported in July but matching the figure in June.

Rapyd, which offers a payment solution for local and cross-border commerce worldwide, raised $300 million in a Series E round at a $10 billion valuation, making this fintech company the highest-valued private tech company in Israeli history. Rapyd’s client list includes Uber and IKEA.

A $240 million Series E round for cloud data protection platform OwnBackup will help the company expand its backup and recovery solutions across other cloud platforms later this year, beginning with Microsoft.

OwnBackup began with Salesforce’s vast customer ecosystem and currently provides its services to nearly 4,000 organizations worldwide. Also in August, OwnBackup acquired RevCult, a California-based software company.

Reali raised $100 million — $75 million in equity and $25 million in venture debt. The real-estate fintech platform offers its alternative financing solutions to home buyers and sellers in the four major California metro markets. Plans are to expand throughout the United States.

Edited by Judith Isacoff and Bryan Wilkes