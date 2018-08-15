Manhattan Man Pleads Guilty to Medicaid Fraud

Staff –



Alex Adderly, also known as Uruhu Adderley, 45 of Manhattan, Tuesday, entered a guilty plea for defrauding Medicaid by soliciting and bribing Medicaid recipients in order to persuade them to undergo a battery of unnecessary and improperly administered medical tests at a Queens, NY clinic.

Adderly pleaded guilty, Tuesday before the Honorable Toko Serita in Queens County Criminal Court to Health Care Fraud in the Fourth Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Prohibited Practices for Persons Acting in Concert with a Medical Assistance Provider, all class E felonies.

The New York Attorney General’s office (AG) reports that following complaints, undercover agents observed Adderly recruiting Medicaid recipients outside of a soup kitchen in Manhattan on multiple dates in 2016 and 2017. On each occasion, Adderly approached the undercover agents and offered them cash if they underwent a “physical” and had active health insurance coverage through Medicaid. On each date, the undercover agents observed Adderly recruit over a dozen other “patients” in the same manner.

Adderly arranged for each recruited patient to be transported from Manhattan to a purported medical clinic in Queens. Adderly told each recruited patient that in order to receive the promised cash bribe, they must report certain specified ailments to the clinic staff regardless of the truth of those statements. Upon entering the clinic, each patient was given a form with a list of tests they were required to complete before receiving the promised cash bribe. These tests, including alleged cardiologic and neurologic tests, were identical for each patient and bore no relationship to the medical history or needs of each individual patient. Upon completing the tests, Adderly paid each patient in cash.

The AG reports that none of the patients were scheduled for follow-up appointments and none of the undercover agents were contacted regarding the results of their tests.

“My office will not allow criminals to use Medicaid as personal bank accounts and disregard the wellbeing of our most vulnerable New Yorkers,” said New York Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood. “We will continue to hold fraudsters accountable.”

Additionally, the AG says Adderly caused over $10,000 in fraudulent claims for reimbursement to be billed to Medicaid through patients’ visits to the purported Queens clinic.

Upon sentencing on August 29th,Adderly will serve 1 1/2 to 3 years in state prison.