Maplewood Library to Host “Game of Life ” Challenge for Teens

By Staff –

Maplewood Community Library will host a “Game of Life” challenge for teens on Nov. 28, in an effort to teach kids how to manage their money and finances.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 5.pm. in the library, at 1111 Dewey Ave.

Each player will start the game with a “monthly allowance,” and the player with the most “money” at the end will win a prize, Maplewood officials stated.

The event is free, and open to teens ages 13 to 17.

Interested individuals may contact the library at (585) 428-8220 for additional information regarding the event.

Click here to comment on this article our Facebook page.