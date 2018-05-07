Marie Smith, Widow of Former Restaurant Owner Harry “Snuffy” Smith,” Passes

By Staff –

Marie Smith, widow of former local restaurant owner Harry “Snuffy” Smith, has passed away recently.

Harry Smith was the owner of “Snuffy’s Birdland,” a beloved local restaurant that was famous serving barbecue and southern-style comfort food, last located on the corner of Books Ave. and Thurston Rd.

Marie Smith is survived by six children, as well as several grand children, great grandchildren, and many great great grandchildren.

