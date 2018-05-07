Search
Tuesday 8 May 2018
From Information to Understanding

Marie Smith, Widow of Former Restaurant Owner Harry “Snuffy” Smith,” Passes

May 07, 2018Featured News, Local News, Top StoriesComments Off on Marie Smith, Widow of Former Restaurant Owner Harry “Snuffy” Smith,” Passes

By Staff –

 

spotlight_candleMarie Smith, widow of former local restaurant owner Harry “Snuffy” Smith, has passed away recently.

Harry Smith was the owner of “Snuffy’s Birdland,” a beloved local restaurant that was famous serving barbecue and southern-style comfort food, last located on the corner of Books Ave. and Thurston Rd.

Marie Smith is survived by six children, as well as several grand children, great grandchildren, and many great great grandchildren.

