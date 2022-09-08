Market Place Shopping Expo Moves to Friday Night September 9

In the Community: A Downtown Definitely Series Event Release

Downtown Definitely Market Place debuts at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. The event will feature 40 retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester.

The event will give people a fun opportunity to unwind after work. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary wine, beer, cider, and spirit tastings and anyone can participate in free creative classes led by creators and business owners to learn how to make some of the products they offer.

Musical entertainment will be provided by DJ City. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

There will be shopping with Butter Me Up Body Care, Fleet Feet, Gods N Gladiators, The Groom Room Men’s Spa, Indie Rose & Co Boutique, Innova Girls Academy Charter School, MansaWear, Nayam Ama’s Waist Beads, Pease in a Pod Treasures, Sweet Treats by Momma K, among others.

Drink Tastings with Bellissima Organic Wine, Black Button Distilling, Citizen Cider, Glenora Wine Cellars, Great Lakes Brewing, as well as Living Roots Wine & Co.

Class Lineup – space is first-come first-serve; classes are held every 30 minutes between 5 and 7 p.m.; specific times to be announced before the event, it will include The Groom Room Men’s Spa, Hive Creative Works, Jusmixit, Lorraine’s Natural Hair & Products and more.

Food & Drink purchases will be available with Eat Greek, Morgan’s Cereal Bar, R&R Takeout Catering, Steve T’s Hots and The Chai Guy.

Market Place is part of the Downtown Definitely Events, a new series of free events and activities produced by the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation (RDDC) to bring the community together and shine the light on downtown with great new experiences.

More Downtown Definitely Events

Midday Bash is a new fun lunch event in the heart of downtown Rochester offers quick and delicious food and drink options during the week for people working, living, or visiting downtown Rochester. In addition to food trucks, Midday Bash will be Wednesday, September 7 at 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Parcel 5. It is Free to attend and

will feature a relaxation station, midday stretches, music, lawn games, prizes and more.

Eat Up Roc, a new interpretation of restaurant week, will include all food and beverage businesses in the downtown Rochester neighborhood who will be invited to present a unique dish or drink based on a theme to be announced at a later date. It happens on Thursday, September 8 through Sunday, September 18, in Downtown Rochester.

Customers who purchase from these businesses will also have an opportunity to enter a contest to win great prizes. To qualify, customers will share their receipt with Downtown Definitely. More details will be announced closer to the event.

Fall Fest on Saturday, October 1, Noon to 6 p.m. at Parcel 5. This free event takes place in the heart of downtown and will become a destination for free Autumn festivities including carnival games, concessions, music and a homecoming theme where students of all ages can come show their school spirit. Dance competitions and other live entertainment will take the stage. It is being produced in partnership with the City of Rochester.

The Lantern Parade will add a new element of fun to the Liberty Pole Lighting and Roc Holiday Village’s opening weekend. On Saturday, December 3., community members will have an opportunity to visit various Rochester businesses to make their own festive lanterns. Carry your lit creation and participate in the popular holiday parade to mark the opening of Roc Holiday Village, it is free to attend.

For the latest on Downtown Definitely events, visit downtowndefinitely.com or by phone (585) 546-6920.

Visit rochesterdowntown.com for more info and to apply online visit: rochesterdowntown.com/event/market-place.