🌺 May PD 🎨 Put the Arts Back in STEM 🎼

May 10, 2017Uncategorized
|May 17th PD
Exploring the ARTS:
Putting The Arts Back in STEM
Are you ready to learn, play, and have fun while moving through the hands-on learning stations that emphasize science, technology, engineering, and math – and it’s all through the arts?!
Come to this interactive workshop to explore The Arts using hands-on, proven activities to engage young learners. Be prepared to analyze, observe, experiment, predict, hypothesize, and conclude!
Activities will include Visual Arts, Art Creation and Process Art, and Music and Movement/Dance. You will leave with activities that can be used in your classroom tomorrow, and your learners will be thrilled!
1.5 training hours ~ OCFS #1 & #3, CKB #1 & #4
Presenter:
Terri Kenyon MS Ed. UPK Teacher RCSD School #23
Details:
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
6:30 – 8:00 pm
Al Sigl Center
1000 Elmwood, Door #1, GYM
Rochester, NY 14620
No pre-registration needed
RAEYC members – FREE
Non-members – $20.00
ASL interpreter available upon request.
Please notify us a week prior to program: RAEYCNY@gmail.com