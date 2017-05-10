Search
Thursday 11 May 2017
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

🌺 May PD 🎨 Put the Arts Back in STEM 🎼

May 10, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on 🌺 May PD 🎨 Put the Arts Back in STEM 🎼

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0
May 17th PD
Exploring the ARTS:
Putting The Arts Back in STEM
Are you ready to learn, play, and have fun while moving through the hands-on learning stations that emphasize science, technology, engineering, and math – and it’s all through the arts?!

Come to this interactive workshop to explore The Arts using hands-on, proven activities to engage young learners.  Be prepared to analyze, observe, experiment, predict, hypothesize, and conclude!

Activities will include Visual Arts, Art Creation and Process Art, and Music and Movement/Dance.  You will leave with activities that can be used in your classroom tomorrow, and your learners will be thrilled!

1.5  training hours ~ OCFS #1 & #3, CKB #1 & #4
Presenter:
Terri Kenyon MS Ed. UPK Teacher RCSD School #23
Details:
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
6:30 – 8:00 pm

Al Sigl Center
1000 Elmwood, Door #1, GYM
Rochester, NY  14620

No pre-registration needed
RAEYC members – FREE
Non-members – $20.00

ASL interpreter available upon request.
Please notify us a week prior to program: RAEYCNY@gmail.com

 
Previous PostPcoR Print Release at RoCo | Purchase 6x6 Opening Tickets Now

Related articles