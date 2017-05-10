🌺 May PD 🎨 Put the Arts Back in STEM 🎼

May 17th PD

Exploring the ARTS:

Putting The Arts Back in STEM

Are you ready to learn, play, and have fun while moving through the hands-on learning stations that emphasize science, technology, engineering, and math – and it’s all through the arts?! Come to this interactive workshop to explore The Arts using hands-on, proven activities to engage young learners. Be prepared to analyze, observe, experiment, predict, hypothesize, and conclude! Activities will include Visual Arts, Art Creation and Process Art, and Music and Movement/Dance. You will leave with activities that can be used in your classroom tomorrow, and your learners will be thrilled! 1.5 training hours ~ OCFS #1 & #3, CKB #1 & #4

Presenter:

Terri Kenyon MS Ed. UPK Teacher RCSD School #23

Details:

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

6:30 – 8:00 pm Al Sigl Center

1000 Elmwood, Door #1, GYM

Rochester, NY 14620 No pre-registration needed

RAEYC members – FREE

Non-members – $20.00 ASL interpreter available upon request.

Please notify us a week prior to program: RAEYCNY@gmail.com