Mayor Evans Makes First Appointment to City Court Bench

Staff report

Honorable LaToya S. Lee Rochester City Court (photo credit: City of Rochester)

The Rochester City Court gained a brand new judicial member last week when Mayor Malik Evans appointed LaToya S. Lee, Esq., to serve as a City Court judge on Feb. 16, 2022.

Lee, an African American woman, served as a law clerk for City Court judges Teresa D. Johnson and Nicole D. Morris immediately prior to her City Court appointment.

Her municipal legal experience also includes working in the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office as an assistant public defender.

Evans heralded Lee’s “proven legal experience” while announcing his judicial selection. “It is with great pride that I appoint LaToya Lee as Rochester’s next City Court judge,” Evans said, adding that Lee is “an outstanding choice” for the position.

“I have personally witnessed the impact that crime, violence and substance abuse have on city neighborhoods,” said Lee. ” It will be my focus to expand the [c]ourt’s rehabilitation offerings and to be a zealous advocate for justice. I look forward to serving our community.”

Lee is a cum laude (honors) graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan. She was admitted to the New York State bar in 2013.

Her service to the local community includes volunteer work for the Urban League of Rochester and the Center for Youth. Lee is also a member of the Rochester Black Bar Association.

“My promise to the people of Rochester is that I will decide cases fairly, impartially and free of political influence,” Lee said.