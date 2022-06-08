Mayor Fills City’s New Reentry Coordinator Position

From the City of Rochester

Mayor Malik Evans. File photo.

Mayor Malik D. Evans announced today that veteran human-service and community-outreach counselor Stephen Bryant Jr. has been tapped to fill the new City position of Reentry Coordinator to help residents successfully navigate the transition from incarceration to freedom. Bryant started work Monday in a new title that reports to Victor Saunders, the Mayor’s Special Advisor on Violence Prevention Programs.

“We must help those who are returning from the Corrections system to city neighborhoods establish the foundations of success before they are confronted by the circumstances that lead to their initial arrest,” Evans said. “Stephen Bryant brings a combination of qualifications, passion, and energy that will be invaluable as he works to support residents at a vulnerable time in their lives. Breaking the cycle of recidivism and intergenerational incarceration is a critical component of our goal to reduce crime and violence through prevention and intervention.”

“I am honored to join the Evans Administration and look forward to working with city residents who are looking for nothing more than a second chance,” Bryant said.

Bryant helps former criminal offenders who are returning to city neighborhoods from local jails, state and federal prisons, and juvenile detention facilities gain access to the critical services that reduce their likelihood of re-engaging in criminal activity. Support services can address concerns including finding employment, affordable housing and addiction counseling; fostering positive relationships with children and families, developing conflict-resolution skills and learning how to identify and avoid the people, places and things in their lives that influence negative behavior. Bryant will work closely with other community organizations that provide reentry services, such as the Reentry Association of Western New York.

Bryant has been a professional human-services provider for children since 2008. He worked for the Hillside Family of Agencies as youth-care professional and care manager from 2015 to 2022. From 2008 to 2015, he was an after-school mentor and martial arts instructor for the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Nazareth College and an Associate’s Degree in Science and a Certificate of Human Services from Monroe Community College. Bryant’s professional recognitions include the YMCA 2006 Emerging Black Leaders Award; and the 2016 Willie W. Lightfoot Youth Advocate of the Year Award. He is a native of Rochester.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to help my fellow neighbors find their footing as they emerge from incarceration to achieve long-term success and permanent freedom,” said Bryant.