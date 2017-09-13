Mayor Lovely Warren Wins Democratic Primary

By Staff –

Incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren won the Democratic primary race for mayor by a large margin Tuesday evening, practically securing her path to re-election in a city that largely votes Democratic.

Mayor Warren won just over 60 percent of the votes yesterday, while Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard won 22 percent, and former WROC-TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart won 16 percent.

Warren will face Green Party candidate Alex White, Republican candidate Tony Micciche, and People’s Party candidate Lori Thomas on the ballot in November.

“Our prospects in this election weren’t always that good,” Warren stated during her victory speech. “We were the underdog through the committee process, but we persevered. Our opponents distorted our record and challenged our successes, but we believed.”

Sheppard will remain on the ballot, as the designated candidate on the Working Families and Independence party lines, however the former chief of police said he plans to suspend his campaign after losing in the primary.

“This is really what it’s about, winning the primary, and that did not happen,” Sheppard stated. “So, as far as my run for mayor, it is done.”

In addition to Warren’s win, incumbent Democrats also won spots on the Democratic party line in the city council and school board races.

Thirteen city council candidates vied for five city council seats, and incumbents Loretta Scott and Jackie Ortiz secured spots on the Democratic party line, in addition to Malik Evans, Mitch Gruber, and Willie Lightfoot.

Former City Council Vice President Dana Miller did not make the top five.

Mary Lupien, Jackie Ortiz, Shawn Dunwoody, Malik Evans, and Pam Davis also won spots on the Working Families party line.

In addition, Democratic incumbents Van White and Cynthia Elliott won two spots for the three available seats on the Rochester City School District Board of Education, along with newcomer Natalie Sheppard.

However, the board will also be left with an additional vacancy to fill, due to the fact that Malik Evans will now be moving from the RCSD school board to city council.

According to the Monroe County Board of Elections, 25 percent of registered Democrats turned out to vote in the primaries, compared to 23 percent during the elections in 2013.

Each of the primary winners will appear on the ballot in November.

