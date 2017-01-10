Mayor Recognizes Rochester Resident as Miss New York USA 2017 Contestant

By Staff

Mayor Lovely Warren welcomed Rochester resident Semaj Mack to City Hall on Tuesday, to recognize the 20-year-old as a contestant who will compete for the title of Miss New York USA 2017, from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, at The Purchase College Performing Arts Center in Purchase, NY.

The young woman chosen as Miss New York USA will ultimately represent the state of New York in the 2017 Miss USA pageant, airing live on FOX television.

Mack, the daughter of Latanya Grimes, is currently self-employed, and is pursuing a career in both nursing and modeling.

She attended Monroe Community College, and her favorite activities include modeling, volunteer work in her free time, esthetics, and entrepreneurship.

Mack has also recently served as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, as well as in a Foodlink TV appearance.

Precious Jewels, Sarah Johnson, Quality Home Furnishings (Kevin Sullivan), Mt. Hope Diner, and Studio 50 Photography will be sponsoring Mack for the competition.

The Miss New York Teen USA and Miss New York USA pageants are the official preliminaries to the Miss Teen USA, Miss USA, and Miss Universe pageants.

