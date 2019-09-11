Mayor, Red Cross Team Up on Blood Drive

Mayor Lovely Warren and the American Red Cross are teaming up on a blood drive Sept. 14. Provided photo

Mayor Lovely Warren and the American Red Cross are teaming up on a blood drive that has two missions.

Warren is remembering her grandfather Cecil McClary, who received life-saving blood transfusions after being wounded by gunfire.

The drive, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at 50 Prince St., comes during Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

“Sickle cell disease has a profound effect on the quality of life of those living with this inherited blood disorder,” Dr. Suzie A. Noronha, of UR Medicine’s Golisano Children’s Hospital said in a news release. “Donated blood can save the lives of sickle cell patients who develop acute respiratory problems and helps prevent serious complications like stroke.”

Sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder in the country, causes red blood cells to be hard and crescent-shaped. This makes it difficult for blood to flow smoothly and carry oxygen to the rest of the body, which may lead to severe pain, tissue and organ damage, acute anemia and even strokes. In the U.S., about 100,000 people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds, approximately 90 percent of whom are of African descent, are living with sickle cell disease. Regular blood transfusions are often used as a critical treatment for sickle cell patients.

This is the eighth year that Warren has held a blood drive to remember her grandfather.

In 1984, Cecil McClary sustained gunshot wounds while working at Wegmans on West Avenue. He recovered and died in January 2014, after having a stroke.

Donated blood helped save my grandfather’s life,” Warren said in a news release. “We will never know who helped save my grandfather, but my family and I are grateful that blood was available when my grandfather needed it. We also want to be sure it’s available to help others, and I know how generous and caring the Rochester community can be when asked to step forward and help.”

A readily available and diverse blood supply is important to meet the medical needs of an increasing diverse patient population, according to the Red Cross. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

To make an appointment to give blood in memory of Cecil McClary, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Use sponsor key word themayorsdrive.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.