Mayor Warren Admitted to Hospital Due to Allergic Reaction

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has been admitted to the hospital due to an allergic reaction, city officials said Wednesday.

The city has issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“City of Rochester Communications Director James Smith today announced that Mayor Lovely A. Warren has been admitted to the hospital due to a significant allergic reaction.

‘At Mayor Warren’s request, I can confirm that she has been admitted to the hospital after an allergic reaction,’ said James Smith, City Communications Director. ‘The Mayor is at Strong Memorial Hospital receiving treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.’

The Mayor was admitted to Strong Memorial Hospital yesterday.

‘I have been in constant contact with the Mayor who is in very good spirits,” added Smith. “She has a large extended family, so, at her request, she is not receiving any other visitors at this time. Everyone at City Hall wishes the Mayor well and looks forward to her return to work. I would ask the media to please respect the Mayor and her family’s privacy while she recovers.’

Check back for any additional updates regarding the mayor’s condition.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.