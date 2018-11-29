Mayor Warren to Appoint James P. Smith Deputy Mayor, Cedric Alexander Retiring

Last week, Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren announced that she will name James Patrick Smith Deputy Mayor in the New Year. Smith is currently the City’s Director of Communications & Special Events and will replace the current Deputy Mayor, Dr. Cedric Alexander, who will retire in January 2019.

“James Smith has a vast resume of governmental management and operational experience that will serve Rochester and its residents very well,” said Mayor Warren. “Whether it’s public works, budgeting, public safety, land use or many other relevant issues, James has had an unparalleled amount of meaningful experience with these matters as a former County Manager, Deputy County Executive, public works executive and elected official. I am looking forward to working with James in his new role as we continue to create more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities for all of our citizens.”

“The past four years working here in the City of Rochester with Mayor Warren and her team may have been the most rewarding of all my public service,” Smith said. “I am very eager to now put my experience here in the City of Rochester together with my other past experience in government to better serve my neighbors as Deputy Mayor.”

Smith has been Director of the Communications & Special Events Bureau for the City of Rochester since his appointment on Jan. 12, 2015. He came to the City of Rochester after serving as the County Manager in Seneca County. Prior to his tenure in Seneca County he served as Regional Director & Manager of Constituent Services from 2010 to 2014 for New York’s 23 Congressional District. From 2005 to 2009, he was the Deputy County Executive for Monroe County and prior to that led the Monroe County Water Authority (MCWA) as its Executive Director.

Smith also worked as a Special Assistant to the County Executive for Capital Projects and then served as both Monroe County’s Deputy Director and Director of Communications from 1996 to 2004. Smith was an elected Town Councilman in Greece’s First Ward from 1998 to 2006.

Smith will replace Dr. Alexander, who has been Deputy Mayor since April of 2017.

“I want to thank Dr. Alexander for not only his service to our city as Deputy Mayor, but also for his past service in the Police Department,” said Mayor Warren. “Since his arrival here as Deputy Mayor, Dr. Cedric Alexander has been a consummate professional, and I have greatly appreciated his counsel and his work for the citizens of Rochester. I wish him, his mom and entire family the very best of health and luck in future endeavors.”

“It has been a wonderfully great experience working with the Warren Administration, but family duties call me home to spend time with my aging mother,” said Dr. Alexander. “I’ve had a great career and what a wonderful way for it to close here in Rochester.”

Dr. Alexander is planning to move back to the Florida to be near his elderly mother who has faced some recent health challenges. He will continue to contribute to national news outlets, like CNN, as a nationally-acclaimed and respected expert on policing and public safety. Dr. Alexander will remain active in the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE).

Smith resides in the city’s “ABC Streets Neighborhood” and attends Blessed Sacrament Church. He is also an active Monroe County Democratic Committeeman and a member of Rochester’s vibrant LGBTQ community.