Mayor Warren Appoints Former RPD Chief Cedric Alexander as New Deputy Mayor

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has announced the appointment of former Rochester Police Chief Dr. Cedric Alexander as the new deputy mayor of Rochester.

“Dr. Alexander is already well known to this community as a former police chief who was equally respected by the rank-and-file officers, and the citizens of Rochester,” Mayor Warren stated. “He was a great police chief, and he’s going to be a fantastic Deputy Mayor. I am looking forward to working with Dr. Alexander, as we continue to create more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities for all of our citizens.”

Alexander, 62, will begin the new position April 24.

He will replace current Interim Deputy Mayor Carlos Carballada, who stepped in after previous Deputy Mayor, Leonard Redon retired last year.

Carballada will continue to work in an executive role in the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development.

“I am excited to return to Rochester, a city I have long considered my home,” Alexander stated. “And I am looking forward to working with Mayor Warren and her team in City Hall, as we fulfill her commitment to the people of Rochester.”

Alexander, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology, was most recently the deputy chief operating officer, and director of public safety for DeKalb County, Georgia.

He was also one of 11 police professionals to serve on President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which produced a document used by police departments across the nation to improve police-community relations.

In addition, Alexander had previously served as RPD police chief and deputy chief, from 2002 to 2005, under former Mayor William Johnson’s administration, as well as in a position as assistant professor in the University of Rochester’s Department of Psychiatry.

According to Alexander, he plans to re-establish his position at the university, as well as to continue his recent work as a CNN analyst.

Following his appointment, two of Warren’s opponents in the upcoming mayoral election, Monroe County Legislator and former Police Chief James Sheppard, and former WROC-TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart, released the following statements, in part, regarding the matter:

“Mr. Alexander begins a job three and a half years into an administration that has little direction and focus – as evidenced by the lack of results in education, poverty, public safety, and economic development,” Sheppard stated.

In addition, “Lovely Warren’s appointment of Cedric Alexander to the position of deputy mayor is troubling,” Barnhart said. “Like James Sheppard, Cedric Alexander had a disturbing record leading the Rochester Police Department. Alexander had SWAT teams in full military gear carrying rifles patrol neighborhoods. …These types of “stop and frisk” policies disproportionately impact communities of color, and have not been found to reduce crime.”

Local businessman Alex White will also be a candidate in the upcoming mayoral race, and is running on the Green Party line.

