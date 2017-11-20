Mayor Warren Attends Grand Opening of New City Salon

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren recently joined business owner Averish Lewis at a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Ms. Avy Beauty Enhancements Salon.

“I want to thank Averish Lewis for choosing to locate her salon in one of our city neighborhoods, and for investing in our community,” Mayor Warren stated. “I’m always excited when small business owners are able to turn their dreams into reality. My goal is to make sure every citizen has a chance to participate in the economic revitalization of our city, as well as to create more jobs, better educational opportunities, and safer, more vibrant neighborhoods. Your entrepreneurial spirit, and the spirit of others like you, is what allows our city to continue to grow and thrive.”

Ms. Avy Beauty Enhancements Salon focuses on providing services and treatments that promote healthy hair, with a special emphasis on providing solutions for hair loss and rejuvenation for clients that may be suffering from conditions such as alopecia, thinning hair, hair loss or balding. Private hair service rooms are available for customers seeking confidentiality.

In addition, Ms. Avy, a licensed cosmetologist, instructor, and certified hair loss practitioner, also mentors other beauty professionals and stylists who wish to learn more about hair loss prevention and rejuvenation, city officials said.

“My vision is to be more than just a salon,” Lewis stated. “Being a beauty enhancer is not just about doing hair, it’s about bringing a person’s inner beauty out, teaching, learning, growing and becoming a better person. It’s about the overall enhancements of life. I wanted to create an atmosphere that would reflect my vision: a warm, professional environment that provides exceptional service to the client or mentee.”

Ms. Avy Beauty Enhancements Salon is located at 464 State St., Suite #201.

Hours are by appointment only, which can be made by calling (585) 802-0474, or emailing msavybeauty@gmail.com.

