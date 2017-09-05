Mayor Warren: City to Demolish 175 Vacant Properties

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has announced the city will demolish 175 vacant and blighted properties by the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2018.

The 175 homes on the city’s “Demolition List” suffer from the presence of asbestos, lead, or other poor conditions, and the properties are not suitable for repair, the city stated.

“Vacant and blighted properties blemish the very streets we are trying to revive, bringing down home values, quality of life and the morale of the neighborhood,” Mayor Warren said in a statement. “I am proud to announce that we plan to tear down all 175 houses on the city’s current demolition list by the end of the current fiscal year. In doing so, we are making our neighborhoods more vibrant, which will help us create more jobs and better educational opportunities.”

The city has added $1.2 million in demolition funds to the city’s year-end budget to help pay for the project, and the Rochester Land Bank has also received an additional $1.5 million grant to help renovate additional city properties that have been deemed suitable for rehabilitation.

City council will vote on the allocation of funds in September.

Since 2014, the Land Bank has built six new homes, rehabilitated 86 homes, sold 16 blighted properties, and subsidized the cost of 32 demolitions.

