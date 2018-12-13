Mayor Warren to Host Community Input Sessions to Discuss Rochester’s Schools

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren plans to host a series of community input sessions in response to the Rochester City School District (RCSD) Distinguished Educator’s report calling for a complete overhaul of the school district.

“It is my sincere goal to bring as many parents and community members together as I can to take part in this important conversation,” said Mayor Warren. “Mayoral partnerships can be an effective means to help children succeed in school, and I sincerely want to hear the community’s input on how they feel City Hall can help. As Frederick Douglass once said, ‘It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.’ By working together, we can take the necessary steps to ensure that we are building stronger children in Rochester.”

The 61-page report issued in November by Dr. Jamie Aquino highlights the many challenges in Rochester’s educational system and calls out the district leadership for being unstable and making decisions that are not in the best interest of the children.

Warren plans to host two input sessions for parents and one input session for other interested members of the community, along with a telephone town hall:

Parent Input Session #1: 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 13 at the City Hall Atrium, 30 Church St. Free childcare provided and free parking in City Hall parking lot.

Community Stakeholder Input Session: 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 17 at City Hall Council Chambers, 30 Church St.

Parent Input Session #2: 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 17, City Hall Atrium, 30 Church St. Free childcare provided and free parking in City Hall parking lot.

Telephone Town Hall: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 18. By phone only

Those interested in participating in any of the input sessions are asked to RSVP to Mayor Warren’s Chief of Staff, Alex Yudelson at: Alex.Yudelson@cityofrochester.gov or (585) 428-6271. They may also contact Yudelson to share their thoughts about where they believe our community should go from here, or to register for the Telephone Town Hall.