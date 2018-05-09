Mayor Warren Mentioned As Possible Replacement for Former A.G.

By Staff –

Following the recent resignation of former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman as a result of alleged misconduct, reports have been swirling around who may be next in line to take the position; not the least of which have included Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

Mayor Warren hasn’t totally ruled out the possibility, according to reports, and she’s recently released the following statement regarding the matter:

“As Mayor, I am committed to serve the residents of Rochester in the highest and best possible way. Ultimately, I respect the State Legislature’s process, and I know they will pick the very best candidate to serve all New Yorkers as the next Attorney General.”

Additional potential candidates include New York City Public Advocate Letitia James; former U.S. Attorney for New York’s Southern District Preet Bharara; and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul among others, according to a report in the Democrat and Chronicle.

Currently, Solicitor General Barbara Underwood has been sworn into the position as acting attorney general, and any additional candidates will have until May 11 to submit their resumes to state lawmakers.

The legislators will then select a replacement for Schneiderman, who will finish the rest of his term.

