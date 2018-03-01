Mayor Warren Names Daniele Lyman-Torres New Commissioner of City Rec

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has named Daniele Lyman-Torres, former president of the Arc of Yates, as new commissioner of the city’s Department of Recreation and Youth Services.

“Daniele Lyman-Torres is a proven leader and innovator who is well known in the Rochester community, especially among those who are actively engaged in the business of improving the lives of our most vulnerable citizens,” Mayor Warren said. “I am thrilled to welcome Daniele to City Hall, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact she will have on our ability to create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities in our city.”

Lyman-Torres’ appointment goes into effect March 1, pending City Council’s confirmation.

She will replace Marisol Ramos-Lopez in the position, bringing more than 18 years of experience in the non-profit sector to the post, city officials said.

“I’m excited to join Mayor Warren’s administration and begin the important work of helping the citizens of Rochester improve their lives through recreation, education and nutrition while having fun in the process,” Lyman-Torres stated. “Helping people has been the driving motivation of my entire professional career, which makes the opportunity to work with the outstanding men and women of Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Youth Services my dream job.”

Lyman-Torres has also previously served as chief operating officer of Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority; the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Trillium Health; regional director of the United Way of Greater Rochester; and head of Human Resources and Organizational Development at Heritage Christian Services.

She holds an associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences from Monroe Community College; a bachelor’s degree in organizational management; and a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Roberts Wesleyan College.

Lyman-Torres is also currently pursuing her doctorate in executive leadership at St. John Fisher College.

