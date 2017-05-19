Mayor Warren Officially Accepts Democratic Committee’s Endorsement

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren officially accepted the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s endorsement at the MCDC convention Thursday.

Mayor Warren is currently campaigning for re-election, and faces a September primary from Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard and former WROC-TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart.

The mayor won enough votes to secure the committee’s endorsement in early May.

“I told you four years ago that we would invest in our people while investing in our infrastructure and we did,” Mayor Warren stated. “I thank you all for recognizing that we are moving forward and the progress that we have made together is too vast, and too important to change directions and go another course. We have created jobs, we have made our neighborhoods safer and more vibrant, and we have created better educational opportunities for our children. And we are not finished yet.”

Warren also called on local Democrats to unite to defend democratic values currently being challenged in Washington.

“We must start by getting our own house in order, and I plan to lead that movement,” she stated. “Now, more than ever, we have to be the keepers of democracy, we have to ensure that the people of our city an find refuge, can find hope, can find promise in the American Dream.”

The committee has also endorsed candidates for the county legislature and city council.

Green Party candidate Alex White, Republican Candidate Tony Micciche, and Independent candidate Lori Thomas are additional candidates for mayor.

