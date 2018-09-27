Mayor Warren Planning Community Empowerment Conference

By Staff –

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is planning a conference designed to empower attendees personally, economically and professionally.

The “Inspiring Our Community: Today, Tomorrow and Always!” conference is scheduled for Saturday, October 13 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center and will feature workshops on a variety of issues and a keynote address from Marvin McMickle, President of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School.

“Each day, I receive numerous calls from residents asking for assistance on a variety of matters, such has how to better advocate for their children, manage their finances or even how to successfully navigate friendships and community relationships,” Mayor Warren said. “That is why I am hosting this conference, to connect our residents to service providers from the private sector, city and county government and other agencies to help equip people with the knowledge and resources to empower them.”

The event will be the third part of a series of conferences developed by the mayor to inspire and empower residents.

The Inspiring Success series of conferences started with a formal evening for young women, when they could meet with professional women, network and learn about options available to them in the broader community.

That conference was soon followed by a second that brought young men into contact with successful professional men for a similar program.

This latest conference, Inspiring Our Community: Today, tomorrow and always!, is the latest addition to that series.

CONFERENCE DETAILS

The conference will run from 8am to 4pm

WORKSHOP TOPICS:

• Who You Surround Yourself With Is Who You Are:

• My Children, My Life:

• Perfecting Your Entrepreneurial Spirit:

• Building a Master Team to Help You Accomplish Your Dream:

• Stepping Out on Faith:

• My Business, Building Wealth:

• Knowing How to Advocate for Your Children:

• Dealing with the Things in Your Closet:

• Stepping Out on Faith: Understanding Your Past So You Can Ignite Your Future

Vendors will provide information and resources from the following subject areas:

City of Rochester Vendor Subjects

• Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services

• Adult Continuing Education & Adult Employment Development

• Business & Housing Development

• Department of Finance/Bureau of Purchasing

• Department of Recreation & Youth Services

• Operation Transformation and YAMTEP

Community Partners Vendor Subjects

• Adult Continuing Education & Adult Employment Development

• Business Development

• Fitness, Health & Wellness

• Legal Assistance

• Youth Advocacy & Education

Government Partners Vendors

• Monroe County Department of Human Services

• Rochester City School District

The conference is sponsored by Mayor Lovely Warren, WDKX Radio and MJS Productions. The cost to attend is $10 and registration is required.

For more information visit http://www.cityofrochester.gov/inspiringcommunity