Mayor Warren Proclaims June “Gun Violence Awareness Month”

Mayor Lovely Warren has proclaimed the month of June as Gun Violence Awareness Month, in order to begin a month-long community conversation on the destruction of gun violence, city officials stated.

Mayor Warren issued the proclamation in conjunction with Gun Violence Awareness Day, to honor the birthday of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old Chicago girl who was shot and killed a week after marching in President Obama’s second inaugural parade.

“In an effort to extend the impact of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, the city of Rochester is designating June as Gun Violence Awareness Month, with the mayor calling on all citizens to not only wear orange, but to also clasp hands and join a movement—a wellspring — to change the culture of violence — to ensure that Hadiya, as well as all those who are injured or become victims from gun violence each year, do not die or suffer in vain,” Mayor Warren stated on the steps at City Hall. “A call is made for all Rochesterians to help reduce gun violence, pledge to keep firearms out of the wrong hands, and encourage responsible gun ownership in order to keep our families safe.”

Warren’s office is working with the faith community and human-service agencies to develop a series of events that will serve as “conversation starters” on the topic of gun violence during June, city officials said.

The mayor has also invited city property owners and residents to shine an orange light during the first full week of Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Orange is symbol of National Gun Violence Awareness Day, because hunters wear the color to prevent themselves from being shot.

City Hall, the Rundel Memorial Library, and the High Falls will be lit orange from June 2 through June 11.

Several downtown high rises will also be lit with the color.

Visit www.cityofrochester.gov/gvam/ for additional information regarding the initiative.

