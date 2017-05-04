Mayor Warren Receives Monroe County Democratic Committee’s Endorsement

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has officially received the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s endorsement in her bid for re-election.

Mayor Warren won MCDC’s final committee votes on Wednesday, in the 19th Ward legislative district, beating her opponents Monroe County Legislator James Sheppard and former WROC-TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart by significant margins to secure the party’s support.

Warren will receive the committee’s official endorsement at the Democratic Party Convention May 18.

“We will continue to run a campaign of inclusion, that welcomes a diverse group of supporters, that keeps our city on the right track, while also unifying and strengthening the Democratic Party,” the mayor said in a statement.

Sheppard and Barnhart will both challenge the mayor in a September primary. Green Party candidate Alex White, Republican Candidate Tony Micciche, and Independent candidate Lori Thomas have also entered the mayoral race as candidates for mayor.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.