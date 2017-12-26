Mayor Warren: Several Members of Senior Management Will Remain for Second Term

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has announced several members of her senior management team will remain with the administration during her second term in office, which will begin after the new year.

The following current members of senior management will continue in their roles going forward:

Deputy Mayor Cedric Alexander; Police Chief Michael Ciminelli; Fire Chief John Schreiber; Chief of Staff Alex Yudelson; Director of Special Projects and Educational Initiatives Allen Williams; Constituent Services Director Tracey Miller; Communications and Special Events Director James Smith; Environmental Services Commissioner Norman Jones; Chief Financial Officer Charles Benincasa; Human Resource Management Director Tassie Demps; Information Technology Director Lisa Bobo; Liaison to City Council Josanne Reaves; Library Director Patricia Uttaro; Neighborhood and Business Development Commissioner Baye Muhammad; Management and Budget Director Chris Wagner; and Office of Public Integrity Director Timothy Weir.

“I have been blessed with a strong team of managers at City Hall, and I look forward to moving forward in my second term with the very best possible management team once again,” Mayor Warren said in a statement. “Rochester residents deserve the highest quality management of our city government, and I am proud to lead a robust team of highly professional and experienced managers.”

Two key staff members, Emergency Communication Director John Merklinger and Recreation and Youth Services Commissioner Marisol Ramos-Lopez, will not be returning next year.

The city has begun the search process to fill the open positions.

In addition, the city has also hired Tim Curtin as the city’s new coporation counsel, to replace Brian Curran, who will be retiring from the position at the end of December.

