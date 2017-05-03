Mayor Welcomes Cedric Alexander as New Deputy Mayor with City Hall Reception

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren invited the community to welcome Dr. Cedric Alexander, Rochester’s new deputy mayor, back to Rochester, Tuesday, May 2, with a reception in the City Hall Atrium.

Alexander previously served as Rochester police chief and deputy chief, from 2002 to 2005, under former Mayor William Johnson’s administration, before Mayor Warren recently appointed him to serve as deputy mayor.

“Dr. Alexander is a natural communicator who has a way of getting people to focus on a common goal, and work together to achieve that goal,” Warren stated. “I am grateful that he brings those skills to the deputy mayor’s office, and I am confident that he will help us advance our goals of creating more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods, and better educational opportunities for all of our citizens.”

Alexander began working as deputy mayor Monday, April 24, after previously serving as deputy chief operating officer and director of public safety for DeKalb County, Georgia.

Visit https://vimeo.com/215866465 to view video of the reception, or click on the image below.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.