MCC to Host “10th Annual Career Conference and Job Fair”

By Staff –

Monroe County, Monroe Community College, the New York State Department of Labor, and ACCES-VR will sponsor the “10th Annual Rochesterworks Career Conference and Job Fair” Friday, Jan. 12.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center at MCC, 1000 E. Henrietta Rd., featuring 71 employers from the healthcare, manufacturing, food service, and education industries.

“As Monroe County Executive, one of my top priorities is to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to obtain a good paying job,” Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said in a statement. “I am proud to stand with RochesterWorks! to host Monroe County’s largest career conference and job fair. There are many job opportunities available right here in Monroe County, and we are helping make the connection for people looking for work in our community.”

There will be no cost to attend the event, and interested individuals may register online at

www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-rochesterworks-career-conference-job-fair-tickets-38849602206.

