MCC’s New Downtown Campus On Track to be Completed by Fall

By Staff –

Monroe Community College’s campus at 321 State St. is on track to be completed by fall of 2017, officials from the school stated.

MCC’s new campus will “integrate a rich, urban setting into its academic offerings and co-curricular activities through experiential learning opportunities including internships and civic engagement,” the school said.

The 255,000 square-foot campus will contain seven floors, student and employee parking, and access to public transportation. In addition, the school will also house high-tech spaces, including simulation labs that allow for real-world applications, according to a press release.

Other amenities will include a library/learning commons; event space; a bookstore; a fitness center; food service/cafe; student activity areas; and green roofs.

The location will also offer more than 40 degree and certificate programs.

Phase I of the project began in December 2014, with DiMarco Constructors overseeing asbestos abatement, utility separation, fire alarm decommissioning and sprinkler removal, as well as other infrastructure work. Project architect LaBella Associates also led sessions with key stakeholders to develop plans for the space.

Monroe county is the lead funder on the $78 million project, in partnership with MCC, and awarded $43.7 million in construction contracts for phase two of the new campus in 2015.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.