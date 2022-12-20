MCC’s New Mental Health Tech Program Aims to Meet Region’s Increased Demand for Services

In the Community: From Monroe Community College

Students will gain field experience that can lead to a career in the mental health field.

Demand for mental health services remains high among children and families across the Finger Lakes region amid a critical shortage of qualified mental health practitioners in the workforce.*

Employers in the region report a significant need for more trained professionals in this field within the next few years, according to a Monroe Community College (MCC) media release.

In response to the growing workforce demand, Monroe Community College in collaboration with regional employers will launch its Hospital & Community Mental Health Tech A.A.S. degree program in the spring 2023 semester.

The career-focused program prepares students in providing various specialized support to individuals with mental health needs in hospitals and community-based mental health care settings. Students learn the fundamentals of emotional wellness, an understanding of disabilities and related services, effects of substance abuse on behavior, how social and multicultural issues relate to mental health, and effective communication in a crisis situation.

Students also have an opportunity to gain fieldwork experience through various employers, including DePaul and University of Rochester Medical Center, which can lead to a career in mental health care.

Graduates can begin their careers as a mental health technician or residential counselor and advance in the field as program director, residential supervisor, quality management specialist, or supportive housing specialist.

The program, offered through MCC’s Education and Human Services Department at the Downtown Campus, is approved by the State University of New York and registered by New York State Education Department.

The program can be completed partially online, with in-person classes offered at the Brighton and Downtown campuses. Deadline for spring registration is Jan. 17; classes begin on Jan. 23.

*Mental health concerns have been on the rise nationally. Latest data from the National Center for Health Statistics show that 21.6 percent of Americans age 18 and older reported receiving mental health treatment in 2021, an increase from 19.2 percent in 2019.

For more information about the program and/or to enroll, visit www.monroecc.edu/go/admissions or contact the Admissions office at (585) 292-2200 or admissions@monroecc.edu.