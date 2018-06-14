MCDC Appoints Brittaney Wells As New Executive Vice Chair

By Staff –

The Monroe County Democratic Committee (MCDC) has appointed Brittaney Wells as its new executive vice chair, to replace longtime vice chair James Vogel.

Vogel has recently resigned after serving over 20 years in the position.

“I am excited to now have Brittaney Wells working with the MCDC team to help move forward our strong local Democratic Party’s message, and agenda of inclusion, diversity, and justice,” MCDC chairwoman Jamie Romeo stated. “Brittaney’s vast experience will be an incredible asset to Democratic candidates, and I know she will help propel our party to even greater success here in Rochester and Monroe County.”

Wells is currently director of Community Wealth Building for the city, and has also previously served as campaign manager for Mayor Lovely Warren’s primary and general election campaigns, in addition to working on the election and/or re-election campaign(s) for President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Assemblyman David Gantt, Romeo said.

“I am excited to bring my extensive community, political and campaign experience to the county Democratic Party as executive vice chair,” Wells stated. “I hope to fill the big shoes Jim Vogel has left for me, and to bring many Democratic Party victories home to Rochester and Monroe County because I believe in and care deeply about my neighbors, and their futures.”

In addition, Mayor Warren has released the following statement regarding Wells’ appointment:

“Brittaney Wells understands our community, she understands campaigns and because of that she understands that all politics is local. I know Brittaney will work tirelessly to move Democratic Party candidates and ideals forward, all while working to ensure we are making a difference in the lives of the everyday people who call Rochester and Monroe County home.”

The MCDC vice chair position is an unpaid and appointed position.

