American Red Cross and Wegmans Provide Meals for Emergency Responders and National Guard Members in Sodus Point

As historic flooding continues along the shores of Lake Ontario, volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross will serve Wegmans-prepared meals to emergency responders and National Guard members assigned to mitigate flood related damage in Sodus Point Wednesday, May 31- Friday, June 2.

The Newark Wegmans generously is donating meals as trained American Red Cross disaster volunteers will deliver them to the tireless workers building sandbag walls. Work crews are invited to the Sodus Point Fire Department where lunch will be served each day at 12:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m.

On May 29, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a continuing State of Emergency in the counties around Lake Ontario. This extends the declaration issued in the Village of Sodus Point in April due to high water level of Lake Ontario threatening homes and properties.

As flooding continues to be a concern across the Lake Ontario shoreline, the Red Cross is preparing to provide relief as needed. Potential shelter locations are being identified and volunteers are on standby. The Red Cross is in constant contact with emergency officials across the region, and is ready to respond as necessary.

People should download the free Red Cross Emergency App to receive emergency alerts and information about what to do in case of tornadoes, flooding and other disasters, as well as locations of shelters. The App also includes emergency first aid information and a Family Safe feature which allows people to instantly see if loved ones are okay. The free Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

