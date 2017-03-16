“Meat” the Farmer, Connecting local farmers to consumers, April 12, 2017

“Meat” the Farmer at Lento Restaurant

Join Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) for a “Meat” the Farmer event at Lento Restaurant, 274 Goodman St., N., Rochester, 14607 on April 12th at 6:00 pm. Enjoy a Meat and Beer Pairing dinner including five courses of a meat or animal product (eggs or milk) with each course and a beer to pair it with. The cost to attend is $45/person please RSVP to Lento restaurant by calling 585-271-3470 or online at http://www.lentorestaurant.com/reservations/ to reserve your seat. You will also have the opportunity to talk to farmers who raise livestock and sell local meat products in western New York. During the meal, CCE staff will provide an overview of MeatSuite.com, a free online directory of regional livestock farms selling meat in bulk quantities, and answer any questions you may have about buying meat products locally.

MeatSuite, started in 2012, is designed to increase freezer trade sales of local meat by connecting farms with consumers. Farms can create profiles featuring contact information, prices, photographs, descriptions of products, livestock raising practices, and more. Consumers visit the site to search for farms that match their buying preferences. There are currently 30 farms in Western New York participating on the site.

The “Meat” the Farmer dinner at Lento is the second event in western New York that will connect local farmers with consumers. Plans are currently being made for a third event to be held in Wyoming County on October 23, 2017 at the Hole in the Wall, 7056 Standpipe Road, Perry, 14530.

This event is sponsored by Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement and Cornell Cooperative Extension Associations of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Chautauqua, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. MeatSuite is a project of Cornell Cooperative Extension, funded in part by the New York Farm Viability Institute.

For more information please contact Megan Burley msb347@cornell.edu or 716-652-5400 x138.