MEDIA ADVISORY FROM MONROE COUNTY EXECUTIVE CHERYL DINOLFO

In recognition of Hunger Action Month, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo will be joined by Mitch Gruber, Chief Program Officer at Foodlink, to announce an innovative new partnership that will bring fresh, healthy and affordable produce directly to clients of Monroe County’s Department of Human Services (MCDHS) on Westfall Road TODAY, September 20, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.

WHAT: Monroe County to announce partnership with Foodlink to bring fresh, healthy and affordable produce to MCDHS.

WHEN: TODAY, September 20, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.



WHERE: Monroe County Department of Human Services (parking lot)

111 Westfall Road

Rochester, NY 14620