Media Firm Disrespected Navy Event Dancers: Australian PM

SYDNEY — Prime Minister Scott Morrison has blasted the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC News) for editing footage to make it look like dignitaries watched a dance troupe performing at the launch of a naval ship.

The 101 Doll Squadron on April 11 performed at the official commissioning ceremony for the HMAS Supply, an Australian Warship, at Woolloomooloo in Sydney.

The Australian Navy inaugurated the warship, and it is expected to begin operations soon.

An Australian Broadcasting Corporation report showed the dancers twerking and performing other moves, cut with shots of Governor-General David Hurley and some senior Navy officers, but it later emerged he and the senior officers were not there during the performance.

While the Australian Department of Defense raised eyebrows over its choice of performers, the prime minister directed his outrage at the national broadcaster.

“I am disappointed that this event was so misreported. I think that was disrespectful to the performers,” Morrison said. “To suggest the governor-general or others were in attendance in that way, I think was very dishonest.”