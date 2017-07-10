Memorial Acknowledges African and Caribbean Troops Who Fought for Britain in Both World Wars

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Sir Michael Fallon, Britain’s Secretary of Defense, recently unveiled the country’s first-ever memorial to the two million African and Caribbean troops who fought in World War I and World War II for England but whose valor and sacrifice were never lauded or depicted in major feature films about either war.

Sir Fallon unveiled the memorial on June 22 in Windrush Square, Brixton, London. “The UK is indebted to all those servicemen and women from Africa and the Caribbean who volunteered to serve with Britain during the First and Second World Wars,” Sir Fallon said.”It is thanks to their bravery and sacrifice that we are able to enjoy our freedoms today. We should also congratulate those who have worked tirelessly to place this memorial in the heart of Brixton.”

