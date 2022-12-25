Search
Sunday 25 December 2022
Meta Employees Undermine Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Strategy

Meta Employees Undermine Zuckerberg's Metaverse Strategy


By Robert Knight

Meta employees are expressing discontent with Mark Zuckerberg and his metaverse strategy on anonymous jobs forums such as Blind and Glassdoor.

One review on Blind likened a recent round of layoffs to the “hunger games” while another stated that Zuckerberg’s metaverse bet would “single-handedly kill” the company.

In reality, Meta is facing numerous challenges including tough macroeconomic conditions and a decline in advertising revenue forced upon them by Apple.

Meta has had its problems as the company under Mark Zuckerberg’s direction has pursued its .

