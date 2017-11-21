Michael Grant Resigns from National Bankers Association

By Hazel Trice Edney –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – Michael A. Grant, who has gained a national reputation for his advocacy for Black economic empowerment for nearly a quarter of a century, has announced that he is resigning from the presidency of the National Bankers Association (NBA) effective Dec. 31.

“After nine years, I feel like I have taken this organization as far as I can take it,” Grant said in an interview with the Trice Edney News Wire this week. “I used the NBA as a platform to promote Black economic empowerment because I feel honestly that that is where we are right now in our evolution in this country.”

