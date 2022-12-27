Miguel Velázquez Named Next CEO of RTS

In the Community: From Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority

Miguel Velazquez. Photo from https://myrts.com/Newsroom/News/Article/368/Miguel-Velazquez-Named-Next-CEO-of-RTS.

The Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) Board of Commissioners recently appointed Deputy CEO Miguel Velázquez as the next CEO and will begin in his new role on January 1, 2023.

Velázquez is a long-time member of the Regional Transit Service (RTS) team. He joined the organization in 1999 as a member of the RTS Information Technology team and worked his way up to serve as Chief Information Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Deputy CEO, before being named CEO. During his 23 years at RTS, Velázquez has successfully overseen a number of significant, innovative projects.

These include the transformation of the Authority’s information systems, delivery of the nationally recognized and award-winning RTS Transit Center which opened on budget and ahead of Schedule, and the design and implementation of Reimagine RTS, the transit system redesign project that launched in 2021.

“I thank Chairman Jeffries and the Board of Commissioners for the opportunity to continue my career at RTS as CEO, and the honor of leading the immensely talented team we have here,” said incoming RTS CEO and current Deputy CEO Miguel Velázquez. “The future of RTS and public transit is bright. My goal as CEO will be to build on the great work we have done under the leadership of our current CEO Bill Carpenter. We will do that by growing the transit system through strategic partnerships that help address some of the most pressing community needs while excelling in quality, equitable, sustainable, and innovative service. I look forward to this exciting opportunity and am ready to get to work.”

The appointment of Velázquez as CEO was approved unanimously by the RGRTA Board of Commissioners at a special meeting earlier today and is a result of the closely followed RGRTA CEO Replacement and Selection Process.

“RGRTA is in an ideal situation for a seamless transition from our current CEO to the next CEO,” said Chairman of the RGRTA Board of Commissioners Don Jeffries. “With the ideal candidate for CEO already on the team and identified as part of our succession planning process – and having the experience and record of success that Miguel Velázquez has built during his long tenure here – it quickly became clear to the Board that he is the best person for the job. We look forward to supporting Miguel as he leads the Authority into the future.”

Velázquez will succeed current CEO Bill Carpenter when he assumes the role of CEO on January 1, 2023. Carpenter joined RTS in November 2010 and took over as CEO in October 2011. For the next 11 years, Carpenter successfully led the organization through significant change and has been recognized as an innovative leader in the industry throughout New York State and across the country.

“The strength of RTS has always been rooted in the people who work here and their ability to consistently meet the mobility needs of our community,” said Carpenter. “As a long-time member of the RTS team, Miguel Velázquez has a strong record of success, and I am confident he will provide the leadership needed to meet the evolving needs of the community. Our community and customers are in good hands with Miguel at the wheel.”

For more information, visit www.myRTS.com.