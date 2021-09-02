Mike Richards Fired As Executive Producer Of ‘Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

WASHINGTON — A few days after stepping down as the host of “Jeopardy!” Mike Richards is now fired as the executive producer of the quiz show and “Wheel Of Fortune” by Sony Pictures Television.

Michael Davies, the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” executive producer whose Embassy Row is based at Sony, will take over production duties in the interim.

An email was sent to staffers on Sept. 1, 2021, by Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, business and strategy, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”

“Mike will no longer be serving as Executive Producer of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” the email read.

Prete said she would be also be taking a more active day-to-day role on the shows moving forward. The latest news comes few days after he was forced to step down as “Jeopardy!” host, just nine days after he was tapped to succeed the legendary Alex Trebek as the face of the quiz show.