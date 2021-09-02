Mike Richards Fired As Executive Producer Of ‘Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

WASHINGTON — A few days after stepping down as the host of “Jeopardy!” Mike Richards is now fired as the executive producer of the quiz show and “Wheel Of Fortune” by Sony Pictures Television.
Michael Davies, the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” executive producer whose Embassy Row is based at Sony, will take over production duties in the interim.
An email was sent to staffers on Sept. 1, 2021, by Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, business and strategy, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”
“Mike will no longer be serving as Executive Producer of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately. We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” the email read.
Prete said she would be also be taking a more active day-to-day role on the shows moving forward. The latest news comes few days after he was forced to step down as “Jeopardy!” host, just nine days after he was tapped to succeed the legendary Alex Trebek as the face of the quiz show.
“I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks … I will be more involved in the day-to-day on our shows moving forward, and I am looking forward to working closely with all of you. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you need anything,” further read the email sent by Prete.
Earlier in August 2021, Sony Pictures TV announced that executive producer Richards had been selected to succeed host Trebek as the face of the quiz show.
However, Richards announced that he is stepping down from his role as a host after controversial clips featuring him making disparaging comments about women on a previous podcast hosted by him surfaced on social media.
He commented on “The Randumb Show” while also serving as executive producer of “The Price Is Right.”
While confirming his exit as a host from the show, Sony Pictures TV, in a statement, said that Richards’ image was too battered for him to take the helm of one of television’s most prestigious and popular brands.
However, the studio also voiced support for him, revealing that he will remain the show’s executive producer.
“Mike has been with us for the last two years and has led the ‘Jeopardy!’ team through the most challenging time the show has ever experienced. It is our hope that as EP, he will continue to do so with professionalism and respect,” Sony Pictures TV said in a statement at the time.
But, the decision has been changed now.
Richards shot his first and now the show’s last day as a permanent host on Aug. 19, 2021. A new round of guest hosts will be approached to shoot episodes to launch the show’s 38th year in syndication next month.
A few days earlier, actor Mayim Bialik who was previously tapped to host the “Jeopardy!” primetime and spinoff series, was announced as an interim “Jeopardy!” host.
Apart from Bialik, the search for a permanent host to follow in the footsteps of Trebek, who died in November 2020 at age 80, includes a long list of people.
Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Mehmet Oz, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, Aaron Rodgers, and former contestants Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen are on the list.
(With inputs from ANI)
Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil
The post Mike Richards Fired As Executive Producer Of ‘Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ appeared first on Zenger News.