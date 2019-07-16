Missing Rochester Man Found Dead on Lakeview Park

Rochester Police Department released this image of Samuel Ortiz, last seen at around 2:30 a.m. July 7 near East Avenue and Alexander Street. Provided photo

The Rochester man reported missing July 8 was identified as the deceased person found in a garage on Lakeview Park on July 13.

Rochester police on July 16 announced that Samuel Ortiz, 39, had been identified by the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Lake Section officers responded at 4:27 p.m. July 13 to 63 Lakeview Park for a report of a deceased person.

Ortiz had been the subject of a missing-person investigation.

Ortiz was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. July 7 in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street. Ortiz’s vehicle was found July 9 in Brandon, Florida, where it had been set on fire.

Rochester’s Major Crimes Unit is working with police in Florida. Police ask that anyone who saw Ortiz or his vehicle from July 7-9 to call 911.