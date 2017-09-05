Mississippi Courthouse Keeps Emmett Till’s Memory Alive

By Frederick H. Lowe –

(TriceEdneyWire.com) – The Emmett Till Interpretive Center, which was founded to keep alive the memory of Emmett Till, has restored Sumner Courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, where an all-white male jury acquitted two men for the brutal murder of the 14-year-old on September 23, 1955, 62 years ago this month.

The jury let Roy Bryant, 24, and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, 36, walk free for Till’s violent death. Till was murdered on August 24, 1955.

Bryant and Milam kidnapped Till from a bedroom he shared with Simeon Wright, his 12year-old cousin. They beat Till and then shot him for allegedly whistling at and touching Carolyn Bryant, Roy’s wife, an action punishable by death for black boys and men in the segregated South.

