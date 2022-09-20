MLK Park Amphitheater Named in Honor of “Daniel Prude Square”

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Daniel Prude. File photo.

City officials have named the amphitheater in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park “Daniel Prude Square,” to honor the man who died after being physically restrained by police in March 2020.

The location, which already has a large mural honoring Mr. Prude, has been marked with a permanent sign in time for what would have been his 44th birthday on Sept. 20.

“The City of Rochester will never forget Daniel Prude,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “His death reverberated across and beyond our region, and we will memorialize him and ensure his name is remembered.”

“This location in MLK Park is a place where people gather for celebrations, meet up for marches and peaceful protests, or take a quiet moment to themselves during the day,” said Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr., Rochester City Council President. “It is the perfect location to name Daniel Prude Square, where we will be reminded of community mobilization in the wake of tragedy and our City’s commitment to crisis response.”

After the circumstances of Mr. Prude’s death were made public in September 2020, the City of Rochester created new programs and initiatives, including the Office of Crisis Intervention Services and Person In Crisis (PIC) Team, as an alternative first responder team designed to prevent similar situations in the future.

