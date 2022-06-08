Moms, there’s a Maternal Wellness Expo Here in Rochester for You!

In the Community, from RMAPI

Photo by Eye for Ebony on Unsplash.

Danielle Laurice LLC, in partnership with The Single Female Head of Household Cohort of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI), would like to invite the community to take part in our Inaugural Maternal Wellness Expo at the Maplewood YMCA this Saturday!

The goal of this free event is to highlight organizations and businesses in Monroe County that offer support services and products that can aid in improving the health and wellness of mothers. In doing so, we hope to continue to build a community to educate, elevate and empower Rochester mothers.

The event will be held at the Maplewood YMCA, located at 25 Driving Park Avenue on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 1 p.m.

An event to educate, elevate and empower Rochester mothers. There will be:

• Fitness classes

• Mental health resources

• Family services

• Beauty & wellness vendors

• Healthy refreshments

• Music

• Raffles

For more information, contact the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative at www.endingpovertynow.org.