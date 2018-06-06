Monroe County to Host Second Annual “Girls Sports Festival”

By Lisa Dumas –

Monroe County will host the “2018 Monroe County Girls Sports Festival,” Saturday, Aug. 18, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Frontier Field, in conjunction with Visit Rochester and the Monroe County Sports Commission.

New this year, the festival will be free for all attendees, down from last year’s $20 registration fee.

The event will also feature accessible and inclusive sports for individuals with disabilities, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said.

“By enlisting the support of Rochester Accessible Adventures and making the festival free of charge, we are making the Girls Sports Festival more accessible to all of our young women,” Dinolfo stated. “It is our goal to demonstrate to young women that the world is filled with opportunities, regardless of physical ability or ability to pay.”

Girls ages 6 to 12 will have an opportunity to try a variety of traditional and non-traditional sports including volleyball, gymnastics and field hockey during the half-day event, as well as disc golf, ultimate frisbee, and fencing.

Participants must register in advance.

Visit http://www.monroecountysports.org/girlssportsfestival for the full list of sports, and additional registration details.

