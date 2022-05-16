Monroe County Announces Bike Week Events May 13 to 22 

By Staff Photo by Mark Stosberg on Unsplash

The Monroe County Executive’s office announced the kickoff of Bike Week 2022, which actually runs over two consecutive weekends from May 13 to 22 and has a range of cycling events for all ages and levels of riders.

“The best way to celebrate Bike Week is to simply get on a bike: ride to work, ride to the grocery store or library, or just take a leisurely ride and have fun as you explore all the great bike paths, trails and roadways Monroe County has to offer,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Biking events have been scheduled to fill three day weekends beginning on Friday through Sunday, scheduled by local bike organizers. Participants can connect with groups meeting to ride during day and evening time slots. Riders will have an opportunity to discover various sites around Rochester and even to ride with groups riding for a cause.

Bike Week 2021 is organized by Reconnect Rochester with participation from grass roots groups and clubs celebrating biking in our community. Additionally, the goal is to encourage the use of bikes as practical, daily transportation. During the pandemic, many people took an interest in biking. Bike Week welcomes new riders and proves the great community and infrastructure available to cyclists in Monroe County.

A listing of the scheduled events include:

Friday, May 13, 7:45 p.m.: Light Up the Night Ride, 131 Elmwood Ave. An 11-mile nighttime ride with shorter loops for younger cyclists. All encouraged to light up their bikes with glow sticks and bike lights. Free. No registration required.

Saturday, May 14, 10:00 am: George Eastman Bike Tour, 900 East Ave. Tickets, $25. Registration required.

Sunday, May 15, 10:30 a.m.: Sunday Funday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court Street. Join Bicycle Time! For a leisurely cruise around Rochester. Free. No registration required.

Wednesday, May 18, 7:00 pm: National Ride of Silence (Liberty Pole, Liberty Pole Way). Join Black Girls Do Bike Rochester for a silent procession to honor cyclists killed or injured while riding on public roadways. This 8-mile procession with a police escort aims to raise awareness of motorists, police and government officials that cyclists have a legal right to the roadways. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Free.

Thursday, May 19, 6:45 pm: Rochester Bicycle Time! (Parcel 5, 285 E. Main Street). RBT meets every Thursday around 6:30 p.m. for a relaxed cruise around the city with an improvised route. Riders of all skill levels are welcome. Free.

Friday, May 20, Bike to Work Day. If you’ve never biked to work, today’s the day to try. Reconnect Rochester will have munchies to share and celebrate those who are getting to work on two wheels with a special pit stop at the Union Street cycle track at East Avenue from 6:30 to 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 21: MVP Rochester Twilight Criterium. For a full schedule of events and activities, visit rochestercrit.com/

Sunday, May 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Keeping It Classy Cycling Club Flower Pedal Populaire at the roundhouse shelter in Genesee Valley Park. Free.

“Rochester Bike Week is a time to welcome in the fair weather riding season and bring people

together to celebrate the great biking community we have in Monroe County,” says Reconnect Rochester’s Cycling Manager, Jesse Peers. “We want to inspire all Monroe County residents to discover the joy and freedom, along with the health and financial benefits that come from getting around on a bicycle.”

For details and registration information for individual events, visit:

www.reconnectrochester.org/bikeweek/