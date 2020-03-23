Monroe County COVID Cases Increase as State is About to ‘Pause’

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health, at a news conference March 19, 2020, about testing for COVID-19. Photo by Patti Singer/for Minority Reporter Media Group

Monroe County announced 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. March 22.

The county Department of Public Health reported 17 new cases since March 21. Of those new cases, 10 are in people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

As of 8 p.m. March 22, New York will hit the pause button. All non-essential businesses are closed, although there is a list of businesses — such as car repair shops and laundromats in addition to pharmacies and grocery stores — that are exempt. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling it the Policy that Assures Uniform Safety for Everyone.

However, those businesses must have rules that keep people at last six feet apart. Indoors and outdoors, people need to avoid coming in contact with others.

As of March 20, New York had the most cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Monroe County, 11 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19. The county has reported one death from COVID-19.

Monroe County has a hotline for people who have questions about COVID-19 and who don’t have a primary care doctor. The number is (585) 753-5555.

People who have a physician and who have questions or think they have symptoms of the respiratory illness need to call their doctor before going to the office. People also need to call an urgent care facility or emergency room before going.

As a reminder, hospitals are prohibiting visitors, with some exceptions. Call the hospital if you believe to need to visit someone who has been admitted.