Monroe County Democratic Committee Announces Candidates for Family Court

The Monroe County Democratic Committee has announced two African-American female candidates will run for two open seats in Monroe County’s Family Court.

The election of the two candidates, deputy county attorney Zuleika Shepard and Rochester City School District chief of staff Fatimat Reid, would break the county’s 30-year history of electing only white judges, MCDC officials stated.

“Zuleika Shepard and Fatimat Reid have the heart and the life experiences to get the job done, to bring a new perspective, an important perspective, and a much-needed perspective to the bench,” MCDC Judicial Selection Committee member Aaron Frazier noted.

Both women spoke of the challenges they faced on the road to becoming attorneys.

Shepard, 36 noted she grew up in a single-parent household, and Reid, 37, was born in the U.S., but raised in Nigeria until the age of eight before returning to the U.S.

According to Frazier, each woman’s perspective would help the county’s court system better shape the lives of local youth.

In January, Monroe County Republicans also announced Nicole Bayly and Alecia Mazzo would run as family court judicial candidates.

