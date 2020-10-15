Monroe County Elections Commissioners Decide on Ballot Boxes

Staff reports
Commissioners of the Monroe County Board of Elections have come up with a compromise on the type of receptacle where voters can place their absentee ballots.
Demoocratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz had expressed concern about security of a cardboard box and Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay had expressed concern about cost of a metal box.
The solution: Pakflatt Fortress Ballot box, which is durable and secure, according to the website of the company in Ireland that makes the box and other equipment for polling places around the world.
The compromise is costing $48,307 and the money will come from CARES Act funds. A full metal option would have cost about $79,000 more.
The boxes come in two sizes.
The Fortress Ballot Box 800 measures 17.75 inches long by 17.75 inches wide by 36.25 inches high. The internal dimensions are 15.75 inches by 15.75 inches by 31.5 inches. The ballot slot also is 10 inches, and the weight is 25 pounds. The box comes with wheels and it holds 800 ballots.
The Fortress Ballot Box 400 measures 17.75 inches long by 17.75 inches wide by 18.5 inches high. It has internal dimensions of 15.75 inches by 15.75 inches by 18 inches. The ballot slot is 10 inches wide. The box weighs 15 pounds. It holds 400 ballots
Boxes will be at each early voting site and at each polling site on Nov. 3 the day of the general election. Voters can place absentee ballots in the boxes as an alternative to mailing them to the Board of Elections.
Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1.
Times:
- Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 – 9am-3pm
- Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 – 9am-3pm
- Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 – 9am-5pm
- Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 – 11am-8pm
- Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 – 9am-5pm
- Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 – 11am-8pm
- Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 – 9am-5pm
- Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 – 9am-3pm
- Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 – 9am-3pm
Places:
- David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St.
- City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, Second Floor, 57 St Paul St.
- Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee St.
- Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St.
- SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road, Brighton
- Town of Chili Senior Center, 3235 Chili Ave., Chili
- North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 North Greece Road, Greece
- Marketplace Mall (North Entrance), 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Henrietta
- Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave., Irondequoit
- Harris-Whalen Park Lodge, 2126 Penfield Road, Penfield
- Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport
- Webster Recreation Center – 1350 Chiyoda Drive, Webster