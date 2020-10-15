Monroe County Elections Commissioners Decide on Ballot Boxes

Staff reports

One of the Pakflatt Fortress Ballot Box containers to be used as receptacles for absentee ballots in Monroe County.Provided by Monroe County Board of Elections

Commissioners of the Monroe County Board of Elections have come up with a compromise on the type of receptacle where voters can place their absentee ballots.

Demoocratic Commissioner Jackie Ortiz had expressed concern about security of a cardboard box and Republican Commissioner Lisa Nicolay had expressed concern about cost of a metal box.

The solution: Pakflatt Fortress Ballot box, which is durable and secure, according to the website of the company in Ireland that makes the box and other equipment for polling places around the world.

The compromise is costing $48,307 and the money will come from CARES Act funds. A full metal option would have cost about $79,000 more.

The boxes come in two sizes.

The Fortress Ballot Box 800 measures 17.75 inches long by 17.75 inches wide by 36.25 inches high. The internal dimensions are 15.75 inches by 15.75 inches by 31.5 inches. The ballot slot also is 10 inches, and the weight is 25 pounds. The box comes with wheels and it holds 800 ballots.

The Fortress Ballot Box 400 measures 17.75 inches long by 17.75 inches wide by 18.5 inches high. It has internal dimensions of 15.75 inches by 15.75 inches by 18 inches. The ballot slot is 10 inches wide. The box weighs 15 pounds. It holds 400 ballots

Boxes will be at each early voting site and at each polling site on Nov. 3 the day of the general election. Voters can place absentee ballots in the boxes as an alternative to mailing them to the Board of Elections.

The Fortress Ballot Box 400. Provided by the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1.

Times:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 – 9am-5pm

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 – 11am-8pm

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 – 9am-5pm

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 – 11am-8pm

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 – 9am-5pm

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 – 9am-3pm

Places: